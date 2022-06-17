West Ham senior chief set for unexpected exit

Karren Brady could be set for an unexpected departure from West Ham United.

That’s according to a recent report from journalist Neil Moxley, who has claimed the British businesswoman is a leading candidate to join Birmingham City’s board of directors amid speculation Laurence Bassini is close to taking over the Championship side.

Brady has spent 12 years with the Hammers but could be heading back to Birmingham City, the club she began her career with nearly two decades ago.

