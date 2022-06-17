West Ham senior chief set for unexpected exit

Karren Brady could be set for an unexpected departure from West Ham United.

That’s according to a recent report from journalist Neil Moxley, who has claimed the British businesswoman is a leading candidate to join Birmingham City’s board of directors amid speculation Laurence Bassini is close to taking over the Championship side.

Sounds very much like it, doesn’t it? Vastly-experienced female with connections to DS? Points in one direction, doesn’t it? — Neil Moxley (@Neil_Moxley) June 15, 2022

Brady has spent 12 years with the Hammers but could be heading back to Birmingham City, the club she began her career with nearly two decades ago.