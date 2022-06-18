West Ham United are on the verge of announcing their first signing of the summer transfer window.

That’s according to a recent report from ExWHUEmployee, who, via his Patreon, has claimed defender Nayef Aguerd has arrived in London to complete his medical ahead of his transfer to the Hammers.

MORE: Breaking: Liverpool star on the verge of exit as German club set to meet valuation

Aguerd, 26, will join from Ligue 1 side Rennes and will arrive in the Premier League with a big reputation as one of Europe’s most highly-rated centre-backs.

The move, which is expected to cost the Irons around £30m, is likely to be announced at some point over the weekend.