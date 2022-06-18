26-year-old defender arrives in Rush Green to complete West Ham transfer

West Ham United are on the verge of announcing their first signing of the summer transfer window.

That’s according to a recent report from ExWHUEmployee, who, via his Patreon, has claimed defender Nayef Aguerd has arrived in London to complete his medical ahead of his transfer to the Hammers.

Aguerd, 26, will join from Ligue 1 side Rennes and will arrive in the Premier League with a big reputation as one of Europe’s most highly-rated centre-backs.

The move, which is expected to cost the Irons around £30m, is likely to be announced at some point over the weekend.

