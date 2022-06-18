Arsenal have been dealt a setback in their bid to land Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus this summer.

The Gunners have made their pursuit of the striker rather clear as Mikel Arteta looks to improve his front line.

Arsenal need more at the top end of the pitch after cutting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang free back in January, while also losing Alexandre Lacazette this summer.

City star Jesus has been identified as target number one, expected to leave the Etihad Stadium following the arrival of Erling Haaland this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal have already made an offer worth £30million, but they have fallen short with that attempt.

City are said to want as much as £50million, but the Gunners are still said to be confident of pulling off a deal.

According to the report, Arsenal are hoping add-ons will help get them to where they need to be to pull off a deal for Jesus this summer.

If they can pull it off, there’s no doubting that the Gunners will look a much stronger prospect heading into a season where they will return to Europe.

And they also managed to tie Eddie Nketiah down to a new contract on Friday in another big boost.