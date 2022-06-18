Paul Merson believes Arsenal should be pursuing a deal for a Premier League midfielder.

Arsenal are expected to improve their midfield this summer as they prepare to return to Europe in the form of the Europa League,

Mikel Arteta spent in order to improve his midfield last summer, snapping up Martin Odegaard, but he will feel he needs even more quality and depth in the middle of the park, with exits also expected.

The Gunners have been linked with Leicester City star Youri Tielemans recently, but it’s another Premier League star who has caught the eye of former Arsenal man Merson.

According to Merson, it’s Southampton and England’s James Ward-Prowse who should be getting transfer attention from the Gunners this summer.

“I don’t understand why Arsenal are not pulling out all the stops to try and take James Ward-Prowse from Southampton,” Merson wrote in the Daily Star.

“Arsenal need to buy experience and they would be buying an experienced England international who knows the Premier League and would make a huge difference to them.

“Ward-Prowse ticks every box. He is deadly from free kicks. Puts it on a sixpence from corners. What am I missing? Is it because he’s English and only plays for Southampton? I don’t get it.

MORE: Arsenal dealt fresh blow in bid to land Gabriel Jesus

“I think he’s massively underrated. He could play for any of the top clubs. He would walk into the Manchester United team. He’d be perfect for them as well.”

Ward=Prowse has been mentioned in a transfe report or two, but if he does go, it’s likely Southampton will demand a big figure this summer.

Meanwhile, Tielemans could come at a cut-price due to his contract expiring next summer.