Arsenal signing Raphinha this summer depends on one other player

Arsenal are splashing the cash.

The Gunners have already signed several players in this summer transfer window, including Porto playmaker Fabio Vieira.

However, despite their early start, the Londoners’ business is not yet done with manager Mikel Arteta believed to be targeting at least two more players – Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus and Leeds United’s Raphinha.

Although work still needs to be done to sign Jesus, landing Raphinha will not be as straightforward.

According to a recent report from the Mirror, the Gunners will only pursue a move for the Brazilian winger if they can offload Nicolas Pepe.

MORE: Sky Sports reporter provides massive update on Sadio Mane’s future

Pepe, 27, became Arsenal’s record signing after joining from Lille in 2019 in a deal worth an eye-watering £72m.

Despite his huge price tag, the Ivorian wide-man has been one of the Premier League’s biggest disappointments. Struggling to impress when given first-team opportunities, recent times have seen Arteta completely disregard the 27-year-old, seemingly deeming him surplus to requirements. Selling him won’t be easy though.

Speaking earlier in the year about what this summer’s window could have in store for him, the 27-year-old, who spoke to reporters, as quoted by the Mirror, said: “I am focused on how well we do until the end of the season and the club’s target, which is getting into the Champions League. Then we will see what happens.”

Although the Mantes-la-Jolie-born attacker is believed to be keen on departing the Emirates, the Gunners are desperate to recoup as much of the £70m+ they paid for him three years ago and there aren’t going to be many clubs willing to pay up.

Therefore, with Leeds United demanding close to £60m for Raphinha, Arsenal will need to work their negotiating magic with Pepe if they’re to free up enough funds to be able to offer Jesse Marsch’s Whites enough to bring Raphinha to London.