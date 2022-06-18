Sadio Mane now has a medical booked with Bayern Munich amid his impending move.

The Liverpool frontman is expected to complete a move to the Bundesliga champions in the coming days after a deal was struck between the two clubs.

Liverpool were in a tricky situation after failing to agree a new contract with Mane, meaning his current deal is scheduled to end this time next year.

The Reds faced a choice between losing Mane for free next year or getting a fee this year, and it became clear the Senegalese frontman wanted a new challenge.

Bayern have offered just that, and the clubs came to an agreement worth up to £32.6million on Friday.

The deal looks to be a formality at this point, and according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, a medical has now been booked.

He wrote on Twitter: “Sadio Mané will be in Germany on Tuesday in order to undergo medical tests and sign his three-year contract as new Bayern player.

“First part of paperworks already completed with Liverpool.

MORE: Carragher sends ‘favourite’ message to Mane

“€32m fee guaranteed. €6m add-ons are easy as linked to appearances.”

Mane will be fondly remembered at Anfield having won all there is to win during his time with Liverpool.

He netted more than 100 goals across all competitions and will be remembered for being a key part of one of the most dangerous front lines in the club’s history.

Sadio Mané will be in Germany on Tuesday in order to undergo medical tests and sign his three-year contract as new Bayern player. First part of paperworks already completed with Liverpool. ?? #FCBayern €32m fee guaranteed. €6m add-ons are easy as linked to appearances. pic.twitter.com/N0iAca1vOy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 18, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js