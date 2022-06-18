Christian Eriksen will not be joining Manchester United on a free transfer this summer.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claim the experienced midfielder has snubbed the chance to join Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

After returning to the Premier League just over six months ago, following a spell out after suffering a cardiac arrest, Eriksen, 30, has done exceptionally well to prove he still has what it takes to play in England’s top-flight.

Following his decent spell back in the Premier League, the Denmark international is now wanted permanently by the Bees, as well as by the Red Devils and former side Tottenham Hotspur.

However, despite the 20-time league winners reportedly making the 30-year-old an offer to join as a free agent, these latest reports suggest the talented playmaker has a preference to remain in London and will therefore choose between Thomas Frank’s Bees and Antonio Conte’s Lilywhites.

Blow for Man United…

United aren’t best known for their shrewd business but a free agent Eriksen presented the Red Devils with a rare opportunity to do a risk-free and smart deal.

Sadly, it looks like the United faithful will not see Eriksen turn out in red and with the midfielder preferring Brentford, it really is a harsh reminder of the times at Old Trafford.

Of course, the lure of London is strong, but Eriksen is the ultimate pro and would surely prioritise competition, at least while his career is still active anyway, and for that reason, if he is serious about not wanting to join ten Hag, it will only be a matter of time until he re-joins Spurs – no disrespect to Brentford.