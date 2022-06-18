Newcastle United are becoming frustrated in their pursuit of Stade Reims striker Hugo Ekitike but director Dan Ashworth remains confident a deal can be reached.

That’s according to a recent report from 90min, who claim the Magpies are still trying to get a deal for the 19-year-old Frenchman ironed out.

Speaking earlier in the year about how the club will approach this summer, Howe, who spoke to Soccer AM, as quoted by the Chronicle, said: “We have to evolve and change, but I think in a very controlled way.

“January was really important for us. We signed some brilliant players and brilliant people, and they made a difference to the changing room. The summer will be no different.”

MORE: Barcelona set to make bid for world-class striker wanted by PSG and Chelsea

Following Howe’s assessment that the club must be disciplined in their business, although there are still some issues to resolve, including agency fees, Ashworth is believed to have informed his colleague that he is still expecting Ekitike to become a Newcastle United player before the end of the summer transfer window.

Since joining Stade Reims 12 months ago, Ekitike, who has two years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 27 senior matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 14 goals along the way.