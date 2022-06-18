Erik Ten Hag left shell-shocked by star’s Man United snub

Manchester United are having a hard time in this summer’s transfer window.

The Red Devils, led by new Dutch manager Erik ten Hag, have been heavily linked with several players, including Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong and free-agent Christian Eriksen but have so far failed to sign a single player.

However, despite the 20-time league winner’s relentless pursuit of both De Jong and Eriksen, deals for either player do not seem to be progressing as the club would like.

It isn’t just the midfield that ten Hag is desperate to reinforce though. The Dutch tactician is believed to be keen to bring in a new defender and one name to emerge as a top target has been Ajax centre-back Jurrien Timber.

Although at one point, it looked like United could make a move happen, a transfer for the 21-year-old defender now appears to be off the table.

According to a recent report from the Mirror, the Utrecht-born defender has opted against following his former manager to Old Trafford, leaving ten Hag stunned.

Failure to kick their summer spending spree off soon will see the club’s fanbase become incredibly frustrated, which, in turn, would make ten Hag’s opening campaign even tougher.