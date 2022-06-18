Frenkie de Jong is said to have made a telling action amid links with Manchester United.

The Dutchman continues to be linked with a move to Old Trafford amid uncertainty over his future at Barca.

De Jong has made it pretty clear he would like to stay at Camp Nou long term, but amid financial issues at Barcelona, he could be expended to raise capital.

United are looking to take advantage, with Erik ten Hag said to be keen on a move for his countryman.

Negotiations have gone rather slowly up to this point, with the Red Devils failing to convince Barca over a deal.

Recent reports have claimed United are preparing a new bid as they look to complete the signing, and in the meantime, and interesting report has emerged from Spain.

MORE: United ready improved bid for de Jong after Barcelona reject advances

According to Diario AS, de Jong has already emptied his belongings from his Barcelona locked, expecting to leave this summer.

In truth, it’s a period of slow news, and this may not be too much to read into, especially given Barca are not exactly prepared to take any old fee for de Jong.

This deal appears far from done, and given the midfielder has been away on international duty, it’s unlikely he has already taken steps to prepare for a departure from Camp Nou.