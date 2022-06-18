Chelsea could be a step closer to offloading Romelu Lukaku this summer.

The Belgian’s return to Stamford Bridge has not gone to plan, despite the 29-year-old scoring a respectable eight goals in 26 Premier League games.

Though, ‘respectable’ is not what Chelsea paid a reported £97.5million for, not that it is exclusively the striker’s fault.

Lukaku simply hasn’t fitted into Thomas Tuchel’s system, and he hasn’t always been trusted to start as a result.

Whichever way you see it, Lukaku’s return to West London has not gone to plan, and it seems he is wanted back at former club Inter Milan this summer.

The deal could be a feasible one for the Serie A giants, who can likely write off some of Chelsea’s payments to get the deal done without spending large amounts of money.

Though, much does depend on just how much Chelsea are willing to lose on the Belgian striker this summer.

MORE: Chelsea could get perfect opportunity to snap up Barca star

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who wrote on Twitter: “Inter and Chelsea have scheduled a new direct contact in the coming hours for Romelu Lukaku. Inter are feeling confident, now waiting for Chelsea’s final price tag. #CFC

“Todd Boehly is open to discuss with Inter on a potential loan deal for Lukaku.”

Inter and Chelsea have scheduled a new direct contact in the coming hours for Romelu Lukaku. Inter are feeling confident, now waiting for Chelsea’s final price tag. ??? #CFC Todd Boehly is open to discuss with Inter on a potential loan deal for Lukaku. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js