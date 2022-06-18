Arsenal have had a great summer transfer window so far and it doesn’t look to be over yet.

The Gunners, led by manager Mikel Arteta, have already signed multiple players, including Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira.

Fábio Vieira signs with Arsenal until June 2027 after medical tests now successfully completed. Done and sealed. ??? #AFC Arsenal are also set to announce Nketiah new deal, Tielemans talks still ongoing – but no official bid yet. Busy days on many negotiations for Edu. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2022

However, despite Eddie Nketiah recently extending his contract until 2027, the Gunners are in need of some attacking reinforcements.

Although heavily linked with a move for Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus, another player to emerge as a genuine candidate to join Arteta’s Emirates project has been Leeds United winger Raphinha.

Writing in a recent exclusive article, leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, said: “For Raphinha, negotiations between Barcelona and his agents have advanced since February […] Leeds are now asking for €55m (£49m) guaranteed and not paid in many instalments, which is why the deal has slowed down.”

Following on from the mounting speculation that Brazil’s Raphinha could join one of the Premier League’s top six, former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has weighed in.

“For someone who’s only been in England for two years, he’s got a lot of experience,” the ex-England international said on talkSPORT, via Metro.

“He came to England and just clicked straight away. He was in a relegation battle last year so he knows he’s up for a fight.

“I think he’d be a good one for Arsenal. He’ll be expensive, of course, he will.”

Raphinha to Arsenal?

Although a move is going to be complicated to conclude, there is no denying that Arsenal are showing serious ambition during the early stages of this summer’s transfer window.

Raphinha, if a deal can be reached, would prove to be a great addition to Arteta’s young and flourishing Arsenal squad.

Not only is the technically gifted South American Premier League proven, but he is also one of those rare players who has the ability to do the unexpected and can produce moments of pure magic.

Since joining Leeds United from Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes back in 2020, Raphinha, who has two years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 67 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 29 goals along the way.