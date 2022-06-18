Leeds United ready to release player Marcelo Bielsa called ‘very influential’

Leeds United are set to offload goalkeeper Kiko Casilla.

That’s according to multiple reports, which claim the Spanish shot-stopper will not play for the Whites again.

Casilla, 35, was once dubbed ‘very influential’ by former manager Marcelo Bielsa, but after being found guilty of racially abusing a fellow pro, as well as a string of poor performances, the 35-year-old quickly fell out of favour with the fanbase.

Having spent the 2021-22 season out on loan with La Liga side Elche, the former Real Madrid man, who still has 12 months left on his contract at Elland Road, is set to see his employers buy his contract out in a desperate attempt to get him off their books.

