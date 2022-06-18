Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has sent a message to Sadio Mane ahead of his Anfield exit.

Mane is headed to Bayern Munich this summer after failing to agree a new contract with Liverpool ahead of his deal expiring next summer.

The striker feels it is time for a new challenge and will join up with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich sooner rather than later.

Friday brought reports from various sources, claiming a deal had been agreed between Liverpool and Bayern after weeks of negotiations.

There will be no hard feelings towards Mane, who has been a huge success at Anfield, scoring 90 goals in 196 Premier League games and winning everything there is to win at the club.

And as he edges closer to a move to Bayern, former Liverpool hero turned Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher reached out to express his admiration for the striker.

MORE: Liverpool and City handed fresh Gavi boost

He wrote on Twitter: “My favourite @LFC player of this era, Sadio Mane finally departs (crying emoji) low maintenance high performance & never injured! Trophies & goals galore, a true Liverpool Legend. Thank you Sadio (heart emoji).”

Those sentiments will be echoed by Liverpool fans, who will be sending Mane on his way with nothing but good wishes.

My favourite @LFC player of this era, Sadio Mane finally departs ? low maintenance high performance & never injured! Trophies & goals galore, a true Liverpool Legend. Thank you Sadio ?? https://t.co/X2XrPGEFaX — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) June 17, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js