Liverpool and Manchester City have been handed a boost in their bid to land Barcelona starlet Gavi.

The 17-year-old wonderkid is still facing an uncertain future, out of contract next summer and yet to agree a new deal.

Recent reports have claimed Liverpool and Manchester City are eyeing a potential deal in case the midfielder does not extend his deal at Barcelona.

But there were fresh reports this week that suggested a new contract was imminent for the youngster.

That was because of a fresh meeting in which Barca were expecting to agree a new deal in principle.

But according to Mundo Deportivo, that’s not what happened, and far from it.

The report claims there are still differences between the two parties in the negotiations, and a deal is not at all imminent.

That was made clear after the latest meeting, and it could breathe more life into the Liverpool and City rumours, despite the Spain international wanting to stay at Barcelona.

