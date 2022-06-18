Manchester United set to return with fresh bid after transfer offer rejected

Manchester United are said to still be in contact with Barcelona over the signing of Frenkie de Jong.

Erik ten Hag has been heavily linked with a move for the Dutch midfielder this summer, seemingly refusing to take no for an answer.

De Jong has said he would prefer to remain at Barcelona long-term, but as Barca continue to battle financial issues, it seems they may well offload the Netherlands star.

If they do, United are ready to take full advantage, already submitting an offer, according to a recent report from The Telegraph, via Sport.

According to the report, United have had an offer worth £61.3million including add-ons rejected, but they remain in contact with Barca, who rejected the initial offer.

According to the report, Barca want £72.7million if they are to sell de Jong, but United are said to be willing to up their offer to £61.3million plus add-ons.

It seems United are not ready to give up in their pursuit.

