Manchester United’s reported bid for a midfielder has been rubbished.

Erik ten Hag is seeking reinforcements this summer ahead of his first season in charge at Old Trafford, with United needing to improve on this season’s sixth place finish.

Midfield is a particular area of concern for United, losing holding midfielders Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic to free transfers.

Those are gaps United are going to have to fill, and it was reported Portugal international Vitinha could be signed to fill one of those gaps.

But it seems that will not be the case, with Porto now looking as they are going to sell to another European giant in Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Fabrizio Romano, United did not even express an interest in the midfielder this summer, with only one Premier League club expressing an interest.

That club is not understood to haver been United, but in any case, it seems Vitinha is headed to Paris this summer.

Romano wrote on Twitter: “Paris Saint-Germain have already prepared for medical tests and paperworks to complete Vitinha deal with FC Porto. Deal wanted by Luís Campos, his first signing will be Portuguese.

“One English club was interested in Vitinha but been told it was not Man United.”

