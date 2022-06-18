Manchester United now prioritising three transfers as Erik ten Hag eyes improvements

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are said to be concentrating on the signing of three players.

The Red Devils have been linked with a whole host of players as Erik ten Hag looks to put his own stamp on his new squad.

United have a number of areas they need to strengthen,, and they also have a number of holes to plug following a number of key exits.

The likes of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic have left this summer, and that’s why a midfielder will certainly be on the agenda.

More Stories / Latest News
La Liga launch major operation to free Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe from PSG
UEFA come down harshly on Declan Rice for branding ref as corrupt
Mixed news for Man United as marquee signing edges closer but another target ruled out

According to Jonathan Shrager, via Manchester Evening News, United are prioritising a deal for Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong.

But he is not the only incoming being prioritised with Porto’s Vitinha also high on the agenda.

MORE: Mixed news for United as marquee signing gets closer

The third and final priority is Derby County starlet Malcolm Ebiowei, but it’s unlikely he will be the only striker brought in this summer.

But according to the report, those are the three deals being put first currently, with a long way still to go in the summer transfer window.

More Stories Erik ten Hag Manchester United

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.