Manchester United are said to be concentrating on the signing of three players.

The Red Devils have been linked with a whole host of players as Erik ten Hag looks to put his own stamp on his new squad.

United have a number of areas they need to strengthen,, and they also have a number of holes to plug following a number of key exits.

The likes of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic have left this summer, and that’s why a midfielder will certainly be on the agenda.

According to Jonathan Shrager, via Manchester Evening News, United are prioritising a deal for Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong.

But he is not the only incoming being prioritised with Porto’s Vitinha also high on the agenda.

The third and final priority is Derby County starlet Malcolm Ebiowei, but it’s unlikely he will be the only striker brought in this summer.

But according to the report, those are the three deals being put first currently, with a long way still to go in the summer transfer window.