Paris-Saint Germain make enquiry for £45m Leeds United star

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Ligue 1 giants Paris-Saint Germain have reportedly made contact with Premier League side Leeds United over a possible deal for midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

That’s according to a recent report from journalist Hadrien Grenier, who has claimed the European heavyweights are interested in signing Phillips.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Phillips, 26, has seen his name linked with a whole host of clubs, including both Manchester clubs (The Athletic), but with his roots so far embedded into the Elland Road turf, it is going to be difficult for any side to prise the England international away from Yorkshire.

MORE: Sky Sports reporter provides massive update on Sadio Mane’s future

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle United turned down chance to sign Juventus centre-back
Jack Wilshere urges Arsenal to sign £49m-linked attacker
Erik Ten Hag left shell-shocked by star’s Man United snub

Despite his loyalty to the white shirt though, with just two years left on his deal and by far one of the club’s most expensive players (£45m on Transfermarkt), this summer could see Leeds United forced into a difficult decision.

Although Leeds United won’t be keen to see bids come in, while the chasing pack deliberate over a potential summer approach, it is Paris-Saint Germain who look to have taken the advantage.

Where do you think Phillips will play his football next season? – Let us know in the comments.

More Stories Kalvin Phillips

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.