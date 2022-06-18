Ligue 1 giants Paris-Saint Germain have reportedly made contact with Premier League side Leeds United over a possible deal for midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

That’s according to a recent report from journalist Hadrien Grenier, who has claimed the European heavyweights are interested in signing Phillips.

? Le PSG a pris des renseignements auprès de Leeds pour Kalvin Phillips ! ???????? (@ArthurPerrot) — Hadrien Grenier (@hadrien_grenier) June 18, 2022

Phillips, 26, has seen his name linked with a whole host of clubs, including both Manchester clubs (The Athletic), but with his roots so far embedded into the Elland Road turf, it is going to be difficult for any side to prise the England international away from Yorkshire.

Despite his loyalty to the white shirt though, with just two years left on his deal and by far one of the club’s most expensive players (£45m on Transfermarkt), this summer could see Leeds United forced into a difficult decision.

Although Leeds United won’t be keen to see bids come in, while the chasing pack deliberate over a potential summer approach, it is Paris-Saint Germain who look to have taken the advantage.

