Phil Hay reveals one big Marc Roca worry for Leeds United

Leeds United have signed Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca after the two sides reached a swift agreement.

Set to become Jesse Marsch’s third summer signing, 25-year-old Roca, who predominantly plays as a defensive midfielder, will begin his Leeds United career from next month.

However, expressing concerns over the midfielder’s physicality, The Athletic’s Phil Hay has some early worries.

“There is definitely that question mark over what these two years [at Bayern] have done to him,” Hay said recently.

“He’s probably played slightly more than people realise across the range of competitions that Bayern are in, but in terms of league matches, I mean, he’s been nothing like ever-present or nothing close to it.

“So this is very much a fresh start for him. I think physically, he will have to adapt to the Premier League. From what I’ve seen of him and from what people say about him, I think technically, he should be up to it, but clearly, the proof will be in the pudding.”

During his two years with Bayern Munich, Roca featured in 24 matches, in all competitions. The midfielder was part of the Bavarians’ squad that lifted the 2020-21 FIFA Club World Cup and German Super Cup, as well as two Bundesliga titles.