West Ham United are closing in on signing Rennes defender Nayef Aguerd in a deal worth £30m.

Recent reports have suggested the 26-year-old centre-back has already arrived in London ahead of his proposed transfer to the Hammers.

However, despite the exciting signing, one person who is far from impressed is former striker Frank McAvennie.

Speaking recently to the West Ham Zone, the ex-forward said: “They’ve been saying it’s marquee signing.

“It’s an important job as defending is a dying breed now but if it’s a marquee signing that means they won’t be buying a striker and that’s really disappointing.”

There is still plenty of time left in the window and with David Moyes’ need for a striker well documented for at least 12-months now, it would be very surprising if the Irons didn’t end up recruiting a new hitman.