Former Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham has urged Daniel Levy to break the bank to sign West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice this summer.

Despite being linked with a whole host of clubs, Rice looks set to stay at the London Stadium – at least for one more season, anyway.

However, regardless of how the current situation looks, Sheringham believes Tottenham Hotspur should do all they can to bring in a player, who he reckons would be a ‘statement signing’.

“I don’t think he’s [Richarlison] what is needed now,” Sheringham said.

“If you’re going to make a statement, and West Ham fans won’t like me for this, then go and get Declan Rice. He is an unbelievable player. And he’s good for the next eight years. He’s the man to take us to the next level.

“These big players don’t come around very often, but signing him would make a statement because he is immense every time he plays. He would make a statement to say we’re going places, and that’s what you want.”

Certain to upset some Hammers fans, Sheringham’s view is going to be hugely controversial.

The 1999 treble winner’s assessment of Rice isn’t wrong though – the England international is a top, top player and for whichever club does eventually sign him – he’ll be a fantastic addition.

However, when it comes to the bitter rivalry between West Ham and their cross-town rivals, a deal between the two clubs, for any player, is pretty much out of the question, and Sheringham should know this.