Emerson Royal’s agent has spoken out amid reports the full-back could leave Tottenham this summer.

The Brazilian full-back only joined Tottenham from Barcelona last summer, joining for a reported fee of around £20million.

Since then, the pacey full-back has made as many as 44 appearances across all competitions, featuring in 31 of Tottenham’s 38 Premier League games.

And that says a lot about his presence in Antonio Conte’s plans going forward, so it was a surprise to hear reports claiming Emerson’s agent, Emerson Zulu. who is also his father, had met with Atletico Madrid over a possible transfer.

The agent has now admitted to meeting with Atletico, but he has denied that it had anything to do with his son, also representing other players.

“I was in a casual conversation with Atlético de Madrid, but I’m not just Emerson Royal’s agent, I have other players, so I can’t confirm this information released in the press. Even because that information didn’t come from me”, he has said.

“The information was created by someone who is not part of the Royal team, my player’s team is led by the Royal’s journalist and neuroscientist, the Portuguese Dr. Fabiano de Abreu Agrela.”

That will be a relief for Emerson, who was sold swiftly by Barcelona following his official arrival there.

The Brazilian will be looking to finally set down some roots after a turbulent couple of years.