Goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha will officially leave Lazio as a free agent at the end of the month after failing to extend his contract.

The Greek-born shot-stopper joined Lazio in 2016 and has since gone on to help the Rome club lift four major trophies, including the 2012-13 and 2018-19 Coppa Italia.

However, with his contract on the verge of expiring and the 27-year-old a free agent, speculation surrounding where he will play his football next season has begun to mount.

MORE: Sky Sports reporter provides massive update on Sadio Mane’s future

Two clubs heavily linked with a surprise move have been Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United and newly-promoted Fulham.

Speaking recently to Fabrizio Romano about his future, the Albania international admitted his dream destination is the English Premier League.

“I’m dreaming of the Premier League, since I was a kid,” the 27-year-old said.

During his six years with Lazio, Strakosha has kept 62 clean sheets in 208 appearances, in all competitions.