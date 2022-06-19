Manchester United are showing an interest in AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer.

With Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic both leaving the club on a free transfer, Manchester United will be in the market for a new midfielder this summer.

One man who Manchester United have previously shown an interest in is AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer, and according to The Sun, Erik ten Hag is also considering making a move for the Algerian midfielder.

Bennacer was a regular in the Milan side and played a pivotal role in helping them win the league last season.

With one year left on his deal, Manchester United may be able to secure his signature at a bargain price. Bennacer is yet to agree a new deal with the Italian side, so they may look to offload him this summer to avoid him leaving on a free transfer.

With rival clubs acting fast in the transfer window, Manchester United are at risk of falling behind their fellow Premier League teams. Without European football to offer, United may be finding it difficult to attract the calibre of player they could in the past.