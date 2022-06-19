Chelsea told to pay £45million for transfer of quality young talent

Chelsea and Manchester City are reportedly interested in Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri, but would have to pay £45million for the youngster’s signature.

The 21-year-old defender has impressed a great deal in his time at Molineux, and it wouldn’t be too surprising to see him earn a big move in the near future.

Still, Wolves are not going to make it easy for the likes of Chelsea and City to sign Ait-Nouri, as he’d cost £45m, according to a report from the Sun.

Ait-Nouri could be a fine signing to improve Chelsea’s left-back options next season, with Marcos Alonso unconvincing for some time, while Ben Chilwell has had injury problems in his time at Stamford Bridge.

Man City have also been linked with Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella, as per Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below…

Excl: Manchester City are now set to submit opening proposal to Brighton for Marc Cucurella. First bid ready to proceed in advanced talks in the next days. ??? #MCFC Cucurella is still Man City top target as left back, Pep Guardiola really wants him. Work in progress. pic.twitter.com/SyJiwh0pk7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 16, 2022

Chelsea fans will have to hope their club can work something out here, as new signings look an urgent need for Thomas Tuchel’s side after their struggles last season.

The Blues lost both domestic cup finals, and finished a distant third behind main title contenders Man City and Liverpool.