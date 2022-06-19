Chelsea told to pay £45million for transfer of quality young talent

Chelsea FC Manchester City
Posted by

Chelsea and Manchester City are reportedly interested in Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri, but would have to pay £45million for the youngster’s signature.

The 21-year-old defender has impressed a great deal in his time at Molineux, and it wouldn’t be too surprising to see him earn a big move in the near future.

Still, Wolves are not going to make it easy for the likes of Chelsea and City to sign Ait-Nouri, as he’d cost £45m, according to a report from the Sun.

Ait-Nouri could be a fine signing to improve Chelsea’s left-back options next season, with Marcos Alonso unconvincing for some time, while Ben Chilwell has had injury problems in his time at Stamford Bridge.

More Stories / Latest News
Spurs face paying £34m for transfer who could be key as Conte wants to put together title-challenging squad
Fabrizio Romano warns club they “need to be fast” to beat Arsenal to transfer of Premier League star
Erik ten Hag desperate to land duo after missing out on two other Man United transfer targets

Man City have also been linked with Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella, as per Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below…

More Stories / Latest News
Spurs face paying £34m for transfer who could be key as Conte wants to put together title-challenging squad
Fabrizio Romano warns club they “need to be fast” to beat Arsenal to transfer of Premier League star
Erik ten Hag desperate to land duo after missing out on two other Man United transfer targets

Chelsea fans will have to hope their club can work something out here, as new signings look an urgent need for Thomas Tuchel’s side after their struggles last season.

The Blues lost both domestic cup finals, and finished a distant third behind main title contenders Man City and Liverpool.

More Stories Pep Guardiola Rayan Ait-Nouri Thomas Tuchel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.