Arsenal one of three EPL sides in running to sign £43m Real Madrid star

Arsenal have had a decent summer transfer and don’t look to be done yet.

The Gunners, led by manager Mikel Arteta, are targeting multiple positions and although they’ve already signed several new players, including midfielder Fabio Vieira from Porto, more arrivals are expected before the window closes later on in the year.

Interested in Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus, as well as a new central midfielder, the latest in the Londoners’ transfer endeavours comes from Spanish outlet Sport, who claim Arteta is keen on signing Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio.

Arsenal not the only club interested in Asensio…

With his contract set to expire in just 12 months’ time, Asensio, as you would expect, is drawing the attention of some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Although Juventus and AC Milan are in the mix, it is the English Premier League where the 26-year-old has the most admirers.

Alongside Arsenal is believed to be Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United and Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United – both of whom would like to find a home for Asensio, who has been with Los Blancos since 2015.

Despite his impending availability, which has been amplified by the fact he has yet to sign a contract extension, luring him away from the Santiago Bernabeu will not be easy – for any club.

Real Madrid would like £43m (€50m) in exchange for their Spain international – something that is going to have to be negotiated, especially considering Arsenal and Manchester United have other priority signings to capture first. A move to Newcastle United would certainly spark the interest of fans and pundits though.

If Howe could somehow piece together a midfield trio of Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes and Asensio, the faithful Toon army probably wouldn’t be able to believe their eyes.

Regardless of the exciting links though – there is a lot of work still to be done if Asensio is to try his hand in England’s top flight.

