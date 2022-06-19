Double deal this week: Arsenal expected to complete £70m transfer splurge

Arsenal could reportedly complete a £70million double transfer this week.

The Gunners are being tipped to pursue two ambitious signings in the coming days, with Gabriel Jesus and Lisandro Martinez their priority targets, according to the Daily Mail.

Arsenal have already signed Brazilian youngster Marquinhos this summer, and it looks like further additions could be on their way.

Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira also looks set to join Arsenal, according to BBC Sport, and now the Mail state that Jesus and Martinez are also in the pipeline for the north London giants.

It’s not entirely clear if Arsenal will get these players in for £70m, with the Mail suggesting Martinez could cost £30m to sign from Ajax, while Manchester City are asking for close to £50m for Jesus.

AFC narrowly missed out on the top four last season, and it looks like they’re serious about putting things right by strengthening ahead of next term.

Mikel Arteta will be under pressure to finally improve results and performances with this much investment being put into the team, so next season really could be the Spaniard’s biggest test yet as expectations rise.