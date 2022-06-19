Chelsea confident of clinching transfer of England international

Chelsea are reportedly confident of clinching the transfer of Manchester City and England forward Raheem Sterling this summer.

With Romelu Lukaku’s future at Stamford Bridge in serious doubt, the Blues have been linked with Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski as a top class replacement by ESPN.

However, another name also seems to be in the frame, with City ace Sterling now looking increasingly likely, if Gianluca Di Marzio‘s report is anything to go by.

Sterling is not an out-and-out striker, but has a prolific record in his time at the Etihad Stadium, so could be a good addition to help Chelsea improve their scoring next season.

The 27-year-old has 131 goals in 339 games for City, as well as 19 at international level for England, so is no stranger to breaking into the box to find the back of the net.

His style of play is also similar to that of Sadio Mane at Liverpool, so it could be just the right direction for Chelsea to go down as they look to catch up with the Premier League’s top two.

Lukaku has been poor since moving to CFC last summer and it’s surely vital that the club make a change in that department after losing both cup finals and finishing a distant third in the Premier League table.