Chelsea transfer target likely to cost £60million

Chelsea would reportedly have to pay £60million for the transfer of Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling.

The England international’s Man City future looks likely to be in some doubt this summer after he enjoyed less playing time in Pep Guardiola’s starting XI last season.

Sterling remains highly thought of in world football, however, and looks like he’d be a good fit for Chelsea’s needs at the moment.

The Blues are short of quality in attack after disappointing form from the likes of Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic last season.

Sky Sports also claim that Sterling is seen as a better fit up front than Romelu Lukaku for Thomas Tuchel’s style of play, though a deal won’t come cheap, with City likely to ask for around £60million for the 27-year-old.

Chelsea would do well to add this proven Premier League player to their squad, with a £60m investment surely worth it.

As it stands, Tuchel doesn’t have enough goals in his team for them to be genuine title contenders, with Lukaku’s struggles last season seeing CFC eventually fall away from Manchester City and Liverpool, despite initially being billed as one of the early favourites for the title.