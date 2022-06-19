Chelsea star edging closer to a move away from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku is edging closer to a return to former club Inter Milan.

The Belgian has endured a difficult time since returning to Chelsea, and it appears the London club are willing to allow him to leave this summer.

Lukaku is now edging closer to a return to Inter Milan on loan, according to Gianluca Di Marzio, as seen in the tweet below. The fee to bring Lukaku back to Italy is believed to be in the region of €10m.

More Stories / Latest News
‘Eddie Howe doesn’t want that’ – Sky reporter says Newcastle have stumbled into a big problem
West Ham forward set to leave the club after just a year
Arsenal ready to do whatever it takes to win race for major transfer, but Spurs lurking under the radar

Lukaku’s day at Chelsea appear to be numbered.

Kai Havertz has often been utilised in a centre-forward role for Chelsea, with Thomas Tuchel rarely giving Lukaku an opportunity to perform. 

A move away from the club is probably best for all parties, with Lukaku clearly unhappy at the club, and Chelsea can now reinvest his wages into another forward.

Lukaku undoubtedly played his best football during his time with Inter Milan, so a move back to Italy could see him revive his career. 

With the World Cup approaching, Lukaku may be at risk of losing his place in the Belgium squad if he continues to sit on the bench.

More Stories Romelu Lukaku

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.