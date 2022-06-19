Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku is edging closer to a return to former club Inter Milan.

The Belgian has endured a difficult time since returning to Chelsea, and it appears the London club are willing to allow him to leave this summer.

Lukaku is now edging closer to a return to Inter Milan on loan, according to Gianluca Di Marzio, as seen in the tweet below. The fee to bring Lukaku back to Italy is believed to be in the region of €10m.

#Lukaku @Inter ?il secondo round con il @ChelseaFC è avvenuto oggi: richiesta ufficiale 10M più bonus per il prestito, nessuna contropartita. #Inter pronta a dire sì a queste condizioni, manca ultimo ok di #Zhang e poi si chiude @SkySport #calciomercato @MatteoBarzaghi — Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) June 19, 2022

Lukaku’s day at Chelsea appear to be numbered.

Kai Havertz has often been utilised in a centre-forward role for Chelsea, with Thomas Tuchel rarely giving Lukaku an opportunity to perform.

A move away from the club is probably best for all parties, with Lukaku clearly unhappy at the club, and Chelsea can now reinvest his wages into another forward.

Lukaku undoubtedly played his best football during his time with Inter Milan, so a move back to Italy could see him revive his career.

With the World Cup approaching, Lukaku may be at risk of losing his place in the Belgium squad if he continues to sit on the bench.