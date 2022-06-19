Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is reportedly pushing for the club to replace Romelu Lukaku with the ambitious signing of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

The Poland international has just one year to run on his contract at the Allianz Arena, and it seems Tuchel is keen for Chelsea to keep themselves in the running in case a deal can realistically be done this summer, according to ESPN.

Lewandowski could still end up at Barcelona, however, in which case the Blues could turn their attention to other targets, according to ESPN.

Still, much of this could also hinge on the club being able to offload Lukaku, who looks set to return to former club Inter Milan on loan, according to the report.

Lewandowski would undoubtedly be a dream replacement for Lukaku, with the former Borussia Dortmund man scoring a stunning 50 goals in 46 games in all competitions last season, in comparison to Lukaku’s 15 in 44 games.

ESPN’s report mentions Gabriel Jesus and Christopher Nkunku as possible alternatives for Chelsea, but one imagines fans would love to see Lewandowski come in over those two.

The 33-year-old could be a genuine contender for the Ballon d’Or, and his arrival would be a big statement of similar calibre to Man City’s move for Erling Haaland, and Liverpool’s for Darwin Nunez.