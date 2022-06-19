Tuchel keen for Chelsea to seal potential double transfer raid on Manchester City

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is reportedly keen on two Manchester City players in this summer’s transfer window.

According to latest updates from journalist Nathan Gissing, via his Twitter page, Chelsea boss Tuchel is keen to re-sign Nathan Ake from City, with the German tactician said to be a big fan of the player.

New defenders are desperately needed at Stamford Bridge this summer, with the Blues losing both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers.

Ake is proven in the Premier League and has also struggled to start every game at City, so the move could benefit all sides. See below for details from Gissing…

The reporter also provided an update on Ake’s City team-mate Raheem Sterling, who is supposedly seen as the preferred option over Barcelona misfit Ousmane Dembele.

The Frenchman is about to become a free agent, but he doesn’t have the best fitness record, while Sterling is also proven in the Premier League.

See below for Gissing’s tweet about the latest on Sterling to Chelsea…

Chelsea would do well to bring in Sterling and Ake, as they’d strengthen Tuchel’s squad and also weaken one of their main rivals.

