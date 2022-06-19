Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele is reportedly only ready to join Chelsea if he’s given assurances over playing time first.

The France international has had a mixed spell at the Nou Camp, and it remains to be seen what the future holds for him, but it seems he could have the option of a move to Stamford Bridge.

Still, according to the Sun, the player himself will only accept an offer from Chelsea if he’s convinced manager Thomas Tuchel will commit to playing him regularly.

Dembele could be an upgrade on the likes of Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic, but his inconsistency in his time at Barca could mean Tuchel won’t quite be ready to make him first choice if he joins.

Nathan Gissing has also reported on the Dembele transfer rumours, commenting that CFC would rather sign Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling…

? EXCL: Chelsea have their doubts over Ousmane Dembele's injury record. The current feeling is that Thomas Tuchel's side are more interested in Raheem Sterling than Dembele, but their interest is still active. It cannot be ruled out yet.????????? #CFC — Nathan Gissing (@Nathan_Gissing) June 19, 2022

Sterling has been far more consistent in recent years, and is also proven in the Premier League, unlike Dembele.

Chelsea fans would surely be happy with either of these players, with something needing to change up front after a disappointing campaign in 2021/22.