Embarrassment for Pogba as 48-year-old NBA legend shows Frenchman up during charity match

Manchester United FC
Paul Pogba has been in action recently during a charity match.

The match, which is America and Canada’s version of ‘Soccer Aid’, saw a whole host of legendary names take to the field, including Brazilian stars Ronaldinho, Cafu, Rivaldo and Roberto Carlos, as well as Paulo Dybala, Nani and former NBA star Steve Nash.

However, despite being one of a few active professional footballers, Pogba endured a tough evening with the 2018 World Cup winner’s worst moment being when Nash pinched his pocket before going on to score a great goal.

Pogba is set to officially leave Manchester United at the end of the month and following the release of his revealing documentary, you will be hard pushed to find a Red Devil sad to see him go. During some scenes in Amazon Prime’s ‘Pogumentary’, the France international was very vocal about how underappreciated he felt at Old Trafford, and even called a £300,000-per week contract offer ‘nothing’.

Pogba is currently on holiday in America but upon his return, is expected to sign with former club Juventus.

