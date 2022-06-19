Newcastle have been offered £80k-a-week Man United star

Newcastle United have reportedly been offered the signing of Manchester United defender Eric Bailly this summer.

The Ivory Coast international is set to be made available after struggling to impress for much of his time at Old Trafford, and it could be that St James’s Park could be his next destination.

One issue for Man Utd at the moment is Bailly’s £80,000 a week wages, with most clubs unlikely to be ready to pay that.

However, Newcastle have plenty of resources following their purchase by wealthy new Saudi owners last season, and that could mean they’d pay up and take a chance on a big name like this.

Bailly did once look like a promising player for United, but injuries have undoubtedly affected his time in the Premier League.

If the 28-year-old could stay fit he could surely do a job for a team like Newcastle, and many other mid-table clubs.

