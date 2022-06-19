Erik Ten Hag impressed by two Man United stars, keen to expedite 17-year-old’s career

New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has reportedly been left impressed by at least two of the club’s youngest stars.

That’s according to a recent report from the Mirror, who claim midfielder Hannibal Mejbri and attacker Alejandro Garnacho have caught the former Ajax boss’ eye.

Both Mejbri, 19 and Garnacho, 17, were awarded their highly-anticipated first-team debuts by ex-interim manager Ralf Rangnick at the end of last season.

Speaking about the exciting teenager, Rangnick, who spoke to the club’s official website earlier in the year, said: “[Garnacho] has been training with us [the first team] for the last two weeks and I know that he is one of the most promising players.

“[He is] still only 17, but a player that hopefully if he keeps his feet on the ground. If he keeps trying to get better every day, then he will not only be sitting on the bench but there is every chance he will be playing for this club.”

MORE: Embarrassment for Pogba as 48-year-old NBA legend shows Frenchman up during charity match

Inheriting a mismatch team, ten Hag is undoubtedly going to be looking to find his preferred match-day squad sooner, rather than later and despite his age, Garnacho, in particular, can expect to play a big role under the Dutchman.

Not only can the young Argentina international expect to become a regular senior figure, but according to the Daily Mail, he is also in line for a bumper new contract.

Since joining the Red Devils’ prestigious youth academy from Atletico Madrid back in 2020, Garnacho, who has earned the praise of Lionel Messi, has gone on to feature in 52 matches, including youth appearances, directly contributing to an impressive 31 goals along the way.