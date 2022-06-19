Manchester United have reportedly improved their offer for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The Netherlands international has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford under Erik ten Hag, who managed the player when they were together at Ajax.

A recent report from the print edition of Sport, as translated by Sport Witness, stated that talks were progressing, and it now seems there’s been a major breakthrough, according to Todo Fichajes.

The Spanish outlet states that De Jong’s sale now looks set to be confirmed soon, with the deal likely to come to €70million-plus-bonuses.

If accurate, this looks like great news for United and new manager Ten Hag.

De Jong looks crucial to helping Ten Hag implement his style of play, with the 25-year-old’s ability on the ball likely to see him become key to controlling games for United and helping them dominate possession better than they have in recent times.

Todo Fichajes suggest Barca are ready to cash in on De Jong to help fund their priority move for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.