Agreement close: Man United improve transfer offer, deal could be done at €70m-plus-bonuses

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United have reportedly improved their offer for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The Netherlands international has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford under Erik ten Hag, who managed the player when they were together at Ajax.

A recent report from the print edition of Sport, as translated by Sport Witness, stated that talks were progressing, and it now seems there’s been a major breakthrough, according to Todo Fichajes.

The Spanish outlet states that De Jong’s sale now looks set to be confirmed soon, with the deal likely to come to €70million-plus-bonuses.

If accurate, this looks like great news for United and new manager Ten Hag.

Frenkie De Jong to Manchester United?
More Stories / Latest News
Video: Journalist explains risk of Ten Hag’s Man United transfer plans falling apart
Chelsea told to pay £45million for transfer of quality young talent
Spurs face paying £34m for transfer who could be key as Conte wants to put together title-challenging squad

De Jong looks crucial to helping Ten Hag implement his style of play, with the 25-year-old’s ability on the ball likely to see him become key to controlling games for United and helping them dominate possession better than they have in recent times.

Todo Fichajes suggest Barca are ready to cash in on De Jong to help fund their priority move for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

More Stories Frenkie de Jong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.