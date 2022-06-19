Arsenal are reportedly ready to do whatever it takes to win the race for the transfer of Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazil international is also wanted by Tottenham, however, who are lurking ‘under the radar’ to try to beat their north London rivals to the deal, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Jesus has shone in his time at City and one imagines he’d be a useful signing for many top clubs, though Erling Haaland’s arrival at the Etihad Stadium surely means he’ll be seeing less playing time next season.

At Arsenal or Spurs, however, Jesus would surely be an automatic starter, so it could be a great chance for him to show what he can do with a more prominent role.

The Daily Mail have tipped Arsenal to get £70million’s worth of business done this week, with Jesus one of their main priorities.

It could, therefore, be a huge blow if their rivals Tottenham swoop in and win the race for his signature instead.

Spurs have the advantage of having Champions League football to offer after beating Mikel Arteta’s side to fourth spot late on last season.