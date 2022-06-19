Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has appeared to take aim at the club’s fans with a cryptic tweet not long after Eddie Nketiah’s new contract was announced.

The Gunners managed to tie down exciting young forward Nketiah to a new deal, and gave him the legendary number 14 shirt while they were at it.

This didn’t go down entirely well with some fans on Twitter, and it seems Gabriel wasn’t too impressed with the reaction from some supporters.

Arsenal are known for having something of a toxic, divided fan-base, and now their Brazilian defender seems to be making it clear how unimpressed he is with the tweet below…

how can you be so ungrateful! OMG ? — Gabriel Magalhaes (@biel_m04) June 18, 2022

It’s not entirely clear what Magalhaes is getting at here, but a look through the quote-tweets and replies suggests many Gooners think this relates to the reaction to the Nketiah news, and that would make sense.

Arsenal fans need to be careful with how they conduct themselves online or they will surely risk alienating their players, which will surely only make results and performances worse.