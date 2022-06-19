Club plan to trigger Erling Haaland’s release clause at Man City in 2024

Could Erling Haaland’s stay at Manchester City be a short one?

According to surprise reports from Spain, Real Madrid are already eyeing up a future move for Haaland, who has just completed a move to Man City from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The Norway international will have a €150million release clause in his contract that becomes active in two years’ time, and AS claim Real will look to trigger that clause in the summer of 2024.

Haaland has been a world class goal-scorer in his career so far, and City fans will be thrilled that he’s joining them, though it might be a bit of a worry that they could end up having him for only two seasons.

Madrid are used to signing the world’s biggest names, and it could be that in 2024 it’ll be an ideal time for Los Blancos to think about replacing Karim Benzema.

Haaland seems ideal for the Spanish giants, and it will be interesting to see if City have a plan in place to replace the 21-year-old in a couple of years if he does decide he wants a move to the Bernabeu.