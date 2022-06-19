Tottenham are reportedly interested in a transfer deal for Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie in a potential £34million deal.

Spurs manager Antonio Conte wants the club to keep on strengthening, with Hincapie emerging as a key target as part of the club’s rebuild this summer.

Still, the Ecuador international won’t come cheap, with Leverkusen after £34m for the player, according to a report from the Sun.

The report goes on to explain that a signing like this one, or a similar defensive player, is seen as key for Conte as he hopes to put together a squad that can genuinely challenge for the Premier League title next season.

Tottenham started last season poorly under Nuno Espirito Santo, but they improved hugely under Conte, overtaking rivals Arsenal to finish fourth.

This could mean that with a few signings and a full season under Conte, they may be genuinely able to get quite a bit closer to the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool in 2022/23.