Spurs face paying £34m for transfer who could be key as Conte wants to put together title-challenging squad

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham are reportedly interested in a transfer deal for Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie in a potential £34million deal.

Spurs manager Antonio Conte wants the club to keep on strengthening, with Hincapie emerging as a key target as part of the club’s rebuild this summer.

Still, the Ecuador international won’t come cheap, with Leverkusen after £34m for the player, according to a report from the Sun.

The report goes on to explain that a signing like this one, or a similar defensive player, is seen as key for Conte as he hopes to put together a squad that can genuinely challenge for the Premier League title next season.

More Stories / Latest News
Zinedine Zidane snubs PSG job ahead of Mauricio Pochettino’s impending exit
Video: Liverpool confirm new signing + shirt number, player explains why he joined
Spurs favourites to sign left-footed Bundesliga centre-back

Tottenham started last season poorly under Nuno Espirito Santo, but they improved hugely under Conte, overtaking rivals Arsenal to finish fourth.

This could mean that with a few signings and a full season under Conte, they may be genuinely able to get quite a bit closer to the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool in 2022/23.

More Stories Antonio Conte Piero Hincapie

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.