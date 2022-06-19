Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United centre-back, Phil Jones.

That’s according to a recent report from Spanish outlet Marca, who claim the Whites, along with Fulham and Southampton, have United’s number four on their summer shortlists.

Despite being with the 20-time league winners since 2011, Jones, 30, has endured a torrid few years.

Struggling with injuries, the 30-year-old has featured in just six Premier League games since the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

Although it is safe to say that the former England international is now surplus to requirements at Old Trafford, offloading him this summer will not be easy. The former Blackburn centre-back still has a solid 12 months left on his United contract, but what club is going to be willing to risk paying for a player who has spent more time on the treatment table, than he has the team coach?

Senior sources at the club have told CaughtOffside that as things stand, there are no active plans to sell Jones. However, given his struggles with injuries and fitness, if a move were to materialise later on in the window, it is likely to be a season loan.

? As things stand, there are no plans in place for Phil Jones to leave #MUFC this summer, CaughtOffside understands. As per senior club sources, things may change later in the window, but at the moment, Jones is not a player on the club’s ‘cut list’ ??????? pic.twitter.com/FOOxOarcAG — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) June 3, 2022

