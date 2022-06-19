Bid rejected: Arsenal still pursuing transfer of versatile star despite failing with €30m opening offer

Arsenal are reportedly still pursuing a potential transfer deal for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez despite seeing an opening offer rejected.

The Gunners have already tried a bid of around €30million for the Argentina international, but it’s been turned down, according to The Athletic.

Martinez has impressed in the Eredivisie, and The Athletic suggest that Arsenal are tempted by the player due to his ability to play both centre-back and left-back.

Arsenal already have Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba as options at centre-back, but more depth could be useful, while there’s also surely a need for more alternatives to the injury-prone Kieran Tierney at left-back.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can get a deal for Martinez done, with the north Londoners showing plenty of ambition in this transfer window so far.

Arsenal have already signed exciting Brazilian youngster Marquinhos, while The Athletic note that Fabio Vieira also looks set to move to the Emirates Stadium.

If AFC can also get Martinez in in defence, that would be another significant piece of business that could help the club finally get back into the top four.