Liverpool braced for Mohamed Salah to leave on a free transfer

Liverpool reportedly seem to be increasingly of the feeling that Mohamed Salah will leave the club on a free transfer when his contract expires next summer.

The Egypt international seems no closer to agreeing terms on a new deal, with Liverpool also seemingly not prepared to budge on their strict wage structure, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Mirror note that Salah wants wages of £400,000 a week, but it now looks like the Reds would rather let him see out the final year of his contract, instead of bowing to his demands.

This seems hugely risky from Liverpool, with Salah proving to be one of their most important players of the Jurgen Klopp era.

The 30-year-old has scored a total of 156 goals in 254 appearances for LFC, helping them to win the Premier League title, the Champions League, and other major honours during his time at Anfield.

Liverpool signed Darwin Nunez this summer and also have top attacking talents like Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota in their squad, but most fans will surely be nervous about the prospect of Salah leaving in a year’s time.

The former Roma man is one of the very finest players in the world and it’s surely going to be close to impossible to replace him.