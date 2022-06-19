Liverpool have officially confirmed the signing of young right-back Calvin Ramsay, who joins from Aberdeen.

The Scottish wonderkid will wear the number 22 shirt, and he’s explained to the club’s official site why he chose to make the move to Liverpool this summer…

Ramsay should prove to be a fine signing for the future, and it seems it’s Liverpool’s willingness to use young players that attracted him to make the move to Anfield.

Explaining the move to the official LFC site, Ramsay said: “There’s been a lot of young players that have played – the likes of Trent [Alexander-Arnold] and Harvey [Elliott] as well, there’s a lot more.

“There’s obviously a pathway here – that’s one of the reasons I chose it as well. It’s not just a massive club, they give young players chances in the first team.

“So if I can come in in pre-season, put my mark down, then there’s no reason why I can’t push to get in the first-team squad.”