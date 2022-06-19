Man United and Arsenal vying for Serie A striker’s signature

Manchester United and Arsenal both need a new striker this summer.

The Gunners recently bid farewell to strike partners Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, who joined Barcelona and Lyon, respectively.

The Red Devils, on the other hand, have lost Edinson Cavani, who failed to extend his stay in Manchester, and with Cristiano Ronaldo set to turn 38 next February, it goes without saying that a new forward is going to be high on the 20-time league winner’s summer agenda.

MORE: Embarrassment for Pogba as 48-year-old NBA legend shows Frenchman up during charity match

Confirming the club’s need for a ‘younger’ striker, former interim boss Ralf Rangnick, who spoke to reporters earlier in the year, as quoted by ESPN, said: “This is obvious. Edison’s contract is running out in the summer, and the club needs the best possible centre forward. This is an obvious one. I think everyone is aware of that.”

Surprisingly, after missing out on Benfica’s Darwin Nunez, who opted to team up with Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, both United and Arsenal have reportedly turned their attention to Roma’s Tammy Abraham.

That’s according to a recent report from Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, who claim the Serie A club is ‘under siege’ when it comes to Premier League suitors trying to sign their 24-year-old England international.

Since joining Jose Mourinho’s Roma from Chelsea 12 months ago, Abraham, who has four years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 52 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to an impressive 31 goals along the way.