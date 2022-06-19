Erik ten Hag desperate to land duo after missing out on two other Man United transfer targets

Manchester United’s new manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly keen to land two priority transfer targets after missing out on other players he wanted.

The Red Devils urgently need a major rebuild under Ten Hag this summer, with so many areas of weakness in this squad he’s inheriting from Ralf Rangnick.

Still, things haven’t quite gone to plan so far this summer, with Man Utd missing out on Jurrien Timber and Darwin Nunez, leading a desperate Ten Hag to make Frenkie de Jong and Christian Eriksen his priorities now, according to the Daily Mirror.

Ten Hag could do with more quality and creativity in his side, and the signings of both De Jong and Eriksen would certainly give the club something different in the middle of the park.

Eriksen is a tempting signing as a free agent, and could operate either as a number ten or out wide on either flank.

De Jong, meanwhile, looks an ideal replacement for the departing Paul Pogba, and an upgrade on someone like Fred in that deep-lying midfield role.

It remains to be seen what backup plans MUFC might have in mind if these deals don’t work out, but the club surely need to act fast after missing out on Nunez and Timber.