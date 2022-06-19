Manchester United will have to fork out around €40m to sign Ajax striker Sebastien Haller.

United have been linked with a move for Haller in recent months, with The Sun reporting that Erik ten Hag is looking to link up with his former player.

The pair worked together during Ten Hag’s time in Holland, and with Cristiano Ronaldo reaching the latter stages of his career, Manchester United will be in the market for a player to rival the Portuguese forward.

Now, according to 90min, Manchester United will have to pay in the region of €40m to secure his signature.

The report also claims that Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are interested in the Dutch striker, so Manchester United will face stiff competition to sign the former West Ham man.

Haller did struggle during his time at The Hammers, which could put United off paying the €40m asking price. Elsewhere, Haller has scored goals for fun, but it just didn’t work out for him in England.

With Edinson Cavani already out the door and Ronaldo the only recognised striker remaining at the club, there’s no doubt Ten Hag will be looking to reinforce his attack ahead of the new season.