Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe may have a major problem on his hands in the transfer market this summer.

It’s been a quiet start to the summer for the Magpies, with fans full of expectation after their takeover almost a year ago, with links to big names not coming off yet.

However, there remain issues, with Newcastle supposedly a bit stuck because they can’t offload players at the moment.

Journalist Michael Bridge of Sky Sports has been discussing the problem, telling the Transfer Show: “From what I’m hearing, someone I spoke to who knows the club quite well, the problem with Newcastle is they can’t sell their players.

“They’re desperate to get rid of a load of them and until they get rid of them, they don’t want to start the season with a squad of 35 or 40.

“They want to get that balance right. Eddie Howe doesn’t want a bloated squad.”